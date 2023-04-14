2 hours ago

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its decision to pay outstanding domestic coupons to bondholders by April 28, 2023.

The ministry said the decision was reached during an engagement it had with the leadership of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups on the timelines of payment of outstanding domestic debt obligations.

Chaired by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare said the Ministry will go by the recommendations of the Technical Committee constituted on 18th January 2023 to clear the outstanding domestic debt obligations by April 28.

The Ministry of Finance announced the timelines in a statement dated April 14.

Convenor of the Forum, Martin Kpebu in an interview onon Thursday, April 13 disclosed that the government had failed to honour members of the Forum some five coupons that had matured.

You can read the full statement below;

“Today, the Ministry of Finance engaged the representatives of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum. Following the meeting, significant progress has been made on the outstanding domestic debt service obligations.

The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations, by 28th April, 2023.

The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes.”

Source: citifmonline