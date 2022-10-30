5 minutes ago

The Ministry of Finance has described as false reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo is refusing the resignation of the minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

In a statement issued on Twitter on Friday (28 October 2022), the ministry said: “rumors about the Honourable minister of state tendering in his resignation are untrue” and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

The rumours have been fueled by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. In a tweet, Ablakwa alleged that President Akufo-Addo has refused to accept the resignation of the minister of state.The ministry said the allegations are “untrue” and “unhelpful” urging the general public to “disregard them completely”.

Boahen had come under pressure last Tuesday with some members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament demanding his removal together with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the current economic crises.

The Majority MPs insisted that the removal of both ministers will restore confidence in the economy.

However, after meeting the President, the Majority MPs have softened their stance accepting the Akufo-Addo’s plea to have the ministers stay in office to seal Ghana’s bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: Daily Mail GH