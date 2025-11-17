2 hours ago

Financial analyst Toma Amihere has urged the government to build on its recent economic stabilisation achievements in 2026, warning that Ghana’s economy remains too fragile to pursue an aggressive growth agenda.

His comments follow Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s presentation of the 2026 Budget to Parliament under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation,” which outlined plans to consolidate gains while transitioning toward job creation and increased productivity.

Speaking on Citi FM’s The Big Issue on Saturday, November 15, Amihere emphasised that maintaining stability should remain the government’s top priority next year.

“I think that for 2026, the government should focus on stabilising the stability, so to say—making the stability a fervency—then, over the next two years, use it as a foundation for growth,” he said.

Amihere noted that the 2026 budget, like the 2025 budget, prioritises stabilisation over expansion, a strategy he described as timely and appropriate.

“Just like the 2025 budget, I believe this government is focusing first on stability before growth. I see it as positive because that is exactly what the government should do,” he added.

Highlighting the progress made in 2025, Amihere praised the country’s unexpected return to macroeconomic stability, particularly the drop in inflation to single digits—a milestone he said few had anticipated.

“If you had asked me even in March whether inflation could reach single digits this year, I would have said it’s impossible. All the analyses for 2025 indicated otherwise—I even said the 11.9 percent target could not be met—but it has been exceeded,” he admitted.

Despite these improvements, Amihere cautioned that Ghana’s economy remains vulnerable and must be managed carefully.

“I see it as a good thing, but I still think the economy is fragile, and I am sure most people would agree that it is too fragile to rush into growth-oriented policies,” he warned.