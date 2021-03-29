3 hours ago

Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has called on government to expedite the prosecution of the bankers whose conduct has caused many Ghanaians to lose their monies.

Charles Owusu wondered why the court hasn't yet ruled on the case when these people have been found to have mismanaged their financial institutions leading to a near-collapse of the financial sector.

It could be recalled that the Government of Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2018, embarked on a mission to rescue the financial sector and in rescuing the sector, some financial institutions were shut down or merged.

Charges were brought against the financial heads and executives caught in various financial malfeasances but it appears little has been done with prosecution.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu asked ''why are they walking free?'' adding ''if it were an ordinary Ghanaian who stole a goat, he would have by now been sentenced to jail".

"If it's true that those sent to court indeed mismanaged the sector, how many years do we want to hear the case? Since November 2018 did the banking cleanup happen. Since November 2018 till date, they are walking free. Some have even had the audacity to rather send the government to court," he fumed.