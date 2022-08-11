3 hours ago

As the betPawa Premier League kicks off on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022, here are some key fixtures to look ahead to in the 2022/23 season.

Super Two – Between Champions Asante Kotoko SC and arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports on Match Day Three. The Porcupine Warriors will get to host their rivals in the first half of the season.

Ga Mashie Derby: This is one of the mouthwatering derbies in the Ghana Football calendar. City rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics gets to clash twice in the season to determine the real owner of Ga Mashie. The Phobians will host their city rivals at the Accra Sports stadium on Match Day Two of the season.

Kumasi Derby: This derby is definitely one to remember following recent happenings between King Faisal Babies and Asante Kotoko SC. The two giants will lock horns at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Match Day Four.

Tamale Derby: Tamale City Football Club have for the first time in history made it to the Premier League through hard work and perseverance. This presents them a huge opportunity to rub shoulders with the elite clubs on the domestic front including their city rivals and big brothers Real Tamale United. The Tamale derby is scheduled for the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium on Match Day Four.