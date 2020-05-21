2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to find ways of living with the coronavirus pandemic insisting the signs are clear that the virus will be around for a long while.

The President has therefore asked the public to strive to religiously observe the various protocols outlined by the health professionals as a sureway of protection.

“We are going through a very difficult time in our country that all of us are aware of. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that our lives must come to a stop. The virus is there, but we have to find a way to live with it. Ghana’s business must continue. As I have been saying, the most effective measure for us to deal with this virus is our own self-discipline, the protocols of hygiene, social distancing, not shaking hands, protecting ourselves, wearing the face masks etc. These are the short to long term solution to the proliferation of the virus,” Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the Anlo Traditional Area of the Volta Region on Wednesday at the Jubilee House.

Ghana has recorded 6,269 in case count in relation to the Covid-19 disease, after some 173 new infections, according to figures by Ghana Health Service.

At least, 125 more recoveries have also been confirmed moving up the total number of recoveries to 1,898.

The death toll has remained at 31 since the last two updates.

Kasapa FM