2 hours ago

Fiorentina have been chasing 26 year old Sassuolo midfielder with the Ghanaian a key target for the la viola but both clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the transfer to happen.

La Viola who are keen on sogning Duncan are not willing to spend more that 13million euros for the Ghanaian and are currently scouring the market for cheaper options.

According to the Corriere dello Sport report, Fiorentina is deliberately stalling on the market to find the optimal solution.

One of the first names on the list to reinforce the midfield is Alfred Duncan.

The Viola have offered 12-13 million euros while Sassuolo are demanding for 18 million euros, the distance at the moment remains wide.

The alternative is Soualiho Meité from Torino, considered the right combination of quantity and quality in the middle of the field. The Polish Szymon Zurkowski remains in output, who needs to play, Empoli are keen on securing the Polish International on loan.