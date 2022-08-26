3 hours ago

Fiorentina's midfielder Alfred Duncan in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 22 February 2020ANSA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has been linked with a possible departure from Fiorentina with Torino credited with an interest in the defensive midfielder.

The Ghanaian who suffered an injury during the pre-season with Fiorentina has since the return of the Italian Serie A made just one appearance for his side.

Torino is in need of a lot of reinforcement and sees the Ghanaian as an ideal addition to the squad but the 29-year-old midfielder is not ready to move on.

The confirmation came directly from the entourage of the 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, who officially denies any rumors about his possible departure from Fiorentina.

According to sources close to Duncan, he is happy there, he has the esteem of Italian and the club, he will play his chances.

He first joined Fiorentina on loan in 2020 from Sassuolo before the move was made permanent but in Janauray 2021 went on loan to Cagliari before returning.