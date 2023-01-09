3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked for the sacking of those responsible for the despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill an American Rapper.

Meek Mill shot a music video at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s government and posted it on his social media page.

Mr. Ablakwa raised the concerns on his social media handles after Meek Mill released portions of the video via Instagram reel.

Meek Mill and his crew are seen in the viral video rapping and dancing at the Jubilee House.

The crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during nation addresses, to take some shots.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” Mr. Ablakwa fumed.

"How do those explicit lyrics from the President's lectern project Ghana positively?

"Is Ghana's seat of government no longer a high security installation?," Mr Ablakwa sought to know.

Rapper Deletes Video

Rapper Meek Mill has deleted the music video he posted which was shot at the Jubilee House in Ghana.

On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the celebrated American rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.

It turns out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit.

He was seen in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern – and later in a sitting area rapping.