48 minutes ago

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Ahafo Region have successfully brought a fire under control at the Kwapong Nursing and Midwifery Training College on Friday morning, preventing a potential large-scale disaster.

According to a statement from the Regional Public Relations Office, the Kukuom Fire Station received a distress call around 7:12 a.m. and swiftly dispatched a team to the scene, arriving at about 7:30 a.m.

Reinforcement from the Goaso Municipal Fire Station later joined the effort, and the blaze was fully extinguished by 10:26 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire began in one of the first-floor rooms of a one-storey dormitory block and spread to six adjoining rooms.

The flames destroyed furniture, books, beds, and other student belongings, while two fire extinguishers on the affected floor exploded during the incident.

Despite the extensive damage to property, no injuries or casualties were recorded.

Fire officials have begun investigations to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the campus.

The incident has renewed public calls for improved fire safety protocols and regular inspections across educational institutions in the region.