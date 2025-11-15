5 hours ago

A major fire swept through parts of Tema Community 1, Site 17, on Friday, November 14, destroying several commercial structures.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it received the emergency call at 9:43 a.m., and a crew from the Tema Industrial Area Fire Station arrived at 9:50 a.m. Firefighters were confronted with an intense blaze rapidly engulfing multiple business units.

Due to the scale of the fire, assistance was immediately requested from the Motorway Fire Station, whose team joined the operation. The combined effort brought the flames under control by 10:20 a.m. and fully extinguished them at 11:40 a.m.

The fire destroyed two wooden structures and three metal containers used for various commercial activities. However, firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby residential property, House No. IR 111.

Crews also managed to salvage several items from the affected businesses, including 17 wooden sofas, two printers, a television, a projector, three barrels of petrol and diesel, and five car batteries.

The GNFS confirmed that no injuries were recorded, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.