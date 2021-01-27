Fire destroys goods worth over GH҃¢2.7m at Wa ‘Kejetia’ Market

By ghanaguardian January 27, 2021

Seven shops with goods estimated at GH¢2,709,447.00 were razed to ashes when the “Kejetia Market” in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region caught fire on Saturday.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the region, Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Martin Bakobie, the GNFS received a distress call at about 1:10 am Saturday that there was fire outbreak at the market.

He stated that although the GNFS personnel encountered difficulty accessing the market, they were able to douse the fire on time to prevent it from escalating.

DOIII Bakobie said “The chief of security at the market, Mr Nayaru Mahamud, who called the GNFS, said he believed the fire started from a pile of firewood from a food vendor at the market.”

He said the chief of security indicated that the vendor failed to quench the firewood thoroughly before adding it to other pile of wood after cooking on Friday, resulting in the fire outbreak.

DOIII Bakobie said Mahamud called on other people to help douse the fire with water, and also called GNFS personnel, but due to lack of access route, when they finally reached the market 7 shops were already burnt.

He commended Mr Mahamud for detecting the fire, and said the GNFS had prior to the incident, trained security men at the market on fire detection and reporting.

DOIII Bakobie said the fire outbreak  occurred two days after the GNFS conducted fire audit assessment at the market, and called on the municipal assembly to tackle the problem of congestion there.

Meanwhile, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, visited the fire victims, who lost their goods and shops, and assured them of the assembly’s support.

author avatar
ghanaguardian
See Full Bio
news

ghanaguardian

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Two men hug warmly at a lively indoor event, one in a light gray suit and glasses, the other in a blue-and-gold striped outfit, while guests watch in the background.
    news
    GFA President Kurt Okraku hails Asamoah Gyan as Ghana Football Legend
    Business
    Court of Appeal restores GN Savings and Loans licence in landmark ruling
    Man in a blue striped sleeveless shirt leaning against a silver car in a parking lot, looking at his phone; his face is obscured.
    crime
    School Administrator remanded over alleged defilement of 14-year-old JHS graduate in Atadeka
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31