Firefighters in the Nigerian city of Abeokuta say they have managed to put out a blaze at the compound where former President Olusegun Obasanjo's lives before it reached his home.

A storage building was completely destroyed in the blaze, according to the head of the local fire service, Fatai Adefala, but the main building was reportedly not affected.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but local media quote eyewitnesses as saying that it could have been caused by a power surge.

Photos of the blaze have been shared widely on social media:

Part of Obasanjo’s asset destroyed in fire accident https://t.co/yydC3J023S pic.twitter.com/DlqUAOhOSN

— Noble Reporters (@NobleReporters) February 13, 2020

Source: bbc.com