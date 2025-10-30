4 hours ago

A fire outbreak has ravaged sections of Agya Herbal at Amasaman, destroying parts of the facility and several personal belongings.

Firefighters from the Amasaman Fire Station arrived promptly after receiving a distress call and managed to contain the blaze within an hour.

Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.