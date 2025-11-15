7 hours ago

A fierce fire erupted at Ability Square in Adjiringano, Accra, on Friday, November 14, destroying portions of nearby residential buildings.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dispatched four fire tenders from the Legon, Madina, National Headquarters, and Adenta stations to combat the blaze.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, and no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The GNFS has advised residents to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently.

More details are expected as the situation develops.