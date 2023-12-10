2 hours ago

A raging fire has engulfed the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central Market, causing significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones, locally-made sandals, and medicinal products.

The fire began around 7 a.m. on Sunday, leaving shop owners scrambling to save their belongings while others watched helplessly as the flames consumed their livelihoods.

Despite the arrival of four fire tenders, firefighters are struggling to bring the blaze under control. The extensive damage and potentially hazardous materials within the affected area also present significant challenges for the ongoing firefighting efforts.

While some shop owners were able to salvage some of their merchandise, many others have lost their entire inventory and face financial hardship.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.