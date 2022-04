4 hours ago

A fire outbreak around 2am on Monday, April 4, 2022 has destroys several stores at a makeshift Takoradi market.

The market was put up for traders of the Takorad Market Circle to temporarily accommodate them while the main market is reconstructed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene battling the fire.

Source: citifmonline