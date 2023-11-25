3 hours ago

A fire outbreak has razed structures behind the Arts Centre in Accra, resulting in the destruction of several properties.

Belongings such as mattresses, personal documents, utensils, among other items, were lost in the inferno.

The incident which was reportedly sparked by poor electrical wiring in a structure began around 8:30 am.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, some of the affected victims said they lost everything to the fire because they didn’t get help to douse the fire.

Another victim also said, “All my belongings are gone. My money, my daughter’s school bag, everything is gone.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Ghana Fire Service rushed to the site to restore calm and ascertain the cause of the incident.