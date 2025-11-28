12 hours ago

A school bus transporting students of Wesley Grammar School caught fire at the Kasoa Tollbooth on Friday, November 28, but all passengers escaped unharmed.

The bus was carrying 83 students and five teachers at the time of the incident. Sports Teacher Richard Boafo, who was accompanying the students, revealed that they were headed to Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School for a sporting competition when the fire started.

“We noticed smoke coming out of the bus, so we asked all the students to move out immediately. Fortunately, all 83 students and five teachers on board escaped safely, but the bus was completely burnt to ashes," he said.

No injuries were reported, though the vehicle was entirely destroyed.