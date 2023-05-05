33 minutes ago

Fire has gutted the girls’ dormitory block of the Bawku Senior High School (SHS) in the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region.

The incident, per Accra-based TV3’s report, occurred at about midnight on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Students, who were in the room at the time of the fire, managed to escape and no casualties have been recorded.

The Ghana National Fire Service was there in time as the firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other blocks.

The block has been destroyed beyond repairs forcing students to pack their belongings outside the dormitories.