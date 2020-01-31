1 hour ago

Over 300 students of Oppong Memorial Senior High School at Kokofu in Ashanti Region have been displaced as fire ravaged the school’s boy's dormitory on Thursday.

There were no casualties, students were in class at the time of the blaze which, however, destroyed education materials and other property.

The cause of the fire is still unfolding as no casualties were recorded because the fire gutted the dormitory during instructional hours.

The headmaster of the school, Prince Charles describes the situation as a big blow as he laments the school already faces acute accommodation and classroom deficit.

It is unclear what caused the outbreak but eyewitnesses say it started at about 11 am and it took hours before firefighters arrived.

Students have been counting their losses as they cleared the debris at the time the news team arrived at the scene.

Mr. Charles says all victims will be allowed to go home to get new books and other learning materials.

“This block used to house over 300 students and now they are all displaced and all their learning materials were razed by the fire so we are planning to break the affected students on Friday so they can go home and collect money to buy new books and other learning materials,” he added.

The Headmaster says the affected students will be temporarily housed in classrooms, awaiting government intervention to rehabilitate the dormitory.

“We already have dormitory deficit, so this situation is a terrible blow to us but we still have to find a way to accommodate the affected students, so we will house some of them at other dormitories and the rest will be sleeping the classrooms until we come up with a long-standing solution.”

The headmaster further appealed to the government and corporate Ghana to come to their aid.



