1 hour ago

Three semi-detached houses and a factory at Agbogba, a suburb of Accra, have been gutted by fire.

The incident occurred a few minutes before midday

Even though the cause of the fire is not yet known, residents suspect an industrial gas leakage.

When UTV correspondents reached the scene, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were still scrambling to completely put out the fire.

More details soon...