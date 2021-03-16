56 minutes ago

The Queen Mother of Jacobu Traditional Council Nana Konadu Yiadom II in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region and the owner of Dom Peace Radio at Jacobu are counting their losses after a fire gutted a 5 bedroom house and part of the radio station.

The fire occurred which occurred on Sunday March 14, 2021 destroyed properties worth several hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The cause of the fire is still unknown according to officials of the Ghana National Fire Service

An eyewitness Yeboah Isaac who narrates the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo said the fire started in the kitchen of the house which has been used for so many years.

According to Mr. Yeboah, the fire which started with a thick smoke, turned into a ball of flames and it was difficult for people around the scene and personnel from Ghana National Fire Service to control it.

“We don’t have Fire Service Station in Jacobu and the whole of Amansie Central so in case of fire outbreak; we have to call fire service from Bekwai. Fire Service personnel came to the scene very late and they could not save the situation” He explained.

He added that “everything in the house was destroyed as the time personnel of the fire service arrived.