Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully contained a major blaze at Kantamanto Tazani Lane near Ecobank in Accra during the early hours of Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The GNFS responded promptly after receiving a distress call at 1:31 a.m., with the first fire engine arriving 11 minutes later. Seven fire engines and a turntable ladder from multiple stations, including Circle, Industrial Area, Accra Regional Headquarters, Madina, and Legon, were deployed, supported by two additional units from the National Headquarters.

After nearly three hours of intense efforts, the fire, which destroyed several commercial buildings, was brought under control at 4:49 a.m.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, alongside senior officers, visited the scene to oversee operations and provide support. No injuries have been reported, and firefighting continues to fully extinguish the blaze. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.