6 hours ago

Seven metal container shops were destroyed in a fierce fire at Spintex Road near the Marina Mall in Accra in the early hours of Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) deployed three fire tenders from the Motorway, Tema Metro and Tema Industrial Area Fire Stations to bring the blaze under control.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 7, the GNFS said it received a distress call at 12:01 a.m. However, due to a faulty fire engine at the Kasapreko Fire Station, which is closer to the scene, the Tema Motorway Fire Engine was dispatched as the base pump.

The firefighting team, led by ADO I Derrick Sarkodie, arrived at 12:19 a.m. to find the fire already at an advanced stage and spreading rapidly.

Through coordinated and tactical operations, firefighters brought the inferno under control at 1:56 a.m. and completely extinguished it at 4:32 a.m.

The fire destroyed seven container shops housing furniture, tailoring and grocery businesses, along with their contents, with no casualties recorded.

Firefighters, however, prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby Marina Mall and successfully protected a car garage containing more than 35 vehicles, as well as several adjoining shops and nearby residential buildings.

The GNFS said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Source: Citinewsroom