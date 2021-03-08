2 hours ago

Fire has gutted a storey building at Adabraka in the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

With no casualties recorded, the incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 8, 2021.

Though the cause of the fire is not yet known, a witness explained there was smoke from one of the rooms within the building.

“I went to the house to load my prepaid and I saw smoke in one of the windows. We broke the door and saw that the room was full of smoke but nobody was in the room,” the witness narrated to Accra-based Citi FM

Meanwhile, the immediate response from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to other parts.