51 minutes ago

The Board of the Kejetia market in Kumasi has recommended closure of about 700 shops in the Market after structural integrity test done on the part of market building gutted by fire.

On 14th March 2023 about 33 shops were burnt completely by the fire which destroyed items worth several thousands of Cedis.

The integrity of the facility was conducted by the Brazilian construction firm that constructed the market.

Addressing the media in a Kumasi, Amoamanhene, Nana Agyenim Boateng who is Vice chairman of the Kejetia Market board disclosed that a number of beams holding the market structure has been affected by the fire which makes it risky for traders to trade in the market.