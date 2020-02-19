2 hours ago

Two members of a family have been confirmed dead after a fire engulfed their home at Domeabra, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The victims, 70-year-old Sammy Simpeh a former assemblyman for Domeabra Electoral Area and his 12-year old son whose name was given as Kwame were killed by the fierce fire Monday evening at around 7.30 pm.

Firefighters from the Nkawkaw District Fire Command were called in to douse the fire but much of the damage had already occurred by the time they were done.

Residents who witnessed the disaster tell JoyNews some good Samaritans were able to rescue the wife of Mr. Simpeh after they broke one of the windows to the room.

However, the man, who according to residents, has been bedridden after suffering stroke could not move from his bed to jump through the open window, as his wife did.

The woman has since been admitted to the Agyarkwah Hospital, Nkawkaw where she is receiving treatment.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, the residents are attributing it to faulty electrical installation within the house.