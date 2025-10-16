A fierce fire ripped through sections of the Dodowa Market in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, destroying several metal containers and their contents before firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) managed to bring it under control.

The blaze, which started around 1:25 a.m., spread rapidly through parts of the market, throwing traders and nearby residents into panic.

Thick smoke and intense flames engulfed multiple stalls by the time fire crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Katamanso Fire Station, led by ADO I Simon Sosu, responded swiftly, with support from the Adenta and Madina stations. Their coordinated efforts contained the fire at 3:06 a.m. and fully extinguished it by 4:51 a.m.

According to GNFS, six metal containers were partially damaged, while 12 others and their contents were completely destroyed.

However, over 50 market sheds and several adjoining structures were saved, averting what could have been a much larger disaster. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The GNFS has launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire. The Service commended the leadership of ACFO II Osmond Anum, Deputy Director of Operations, and applauded officers from the Tema Region for their swift response and teamwork. It also extended its appreciation to partner agencies for their support during the operation.