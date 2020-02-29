13 minutes ago

A fire has gutted some parts of the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East region Saturday afternoon, leading to loss of huge sums of money and properties.

The fire which was reported to have started at about 2 PM lasted for about four hours.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) say the absence of access routes within the market caused the delay in preventing the fire from spreading.

Regional Fire Commander, DO1 Annim Frimpong said aside from the access issues, the only Fire Tender in the town was responding to a fire outbreak at Tuobodom.

“When they called, they [officers of the Service] were not in town so I decided to call a private company who had a fire tender. But the fire was so huge, I had to call for help from Nkoranza and Kintampo fire stations.

“At a point, the one at Tuobodom had to stop and join the ones here after they had been able to bring the fire under control. They asked the people to sue buckets of water to douse it completely and rushed here to support,” he added.

The officers were able to douse the fire whose cause has yet to be determined.

