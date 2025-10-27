15 hours ago

A fire outbreak has destroyed parts of BSE Company Limited, a sawmill situated at Adadekrom in the Birim North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The blaze reportedly ignited during wood burning for charcoal production. Firefighters from the New Abirem Municipal Fire Station responded promptly after receiving a distress call.

Led by LFM Tenkorang Ofori Prince, a team of eight officers successfully contained and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the facility.

While portions of the sawmill were affected, firefighters managed to save several stacks of wood and charcoal. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident and evaluate the extent of the damage.