Scores of residents at Kpone in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been rendered homeless after fire razed down about 60 wooden structures serving as homes to them.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, left several properties destroyed.

“They are wooden structures that got burnt, and almost 60 rooms; all of them lost their personal belongings,” the Tema Regional Fire Operation Officer, Divisional Officer Grade II, William Abaka Blackson confirmed to 3news.

The fire, according to an eyewitness, Micheal Nii Tetteh Akpeng started from one of the structures where a woman was allegedly cooking with a gas burner cooker.

One of the victims, Florence Nueterkie, said nothing was left for her to pick up as a result of the fire.

The fire officer told 3news.com that firefighters had a very tough time in putting out the blaze, adding there were no casualties.

“…When it [the first fire engine] got to the scene, and the way the fire was aligned, they had to call for additional support, so Devtraco Fire Station was dispatched, Prampram Fire Station also dispatched to come and support.

“So with 5 engines, we were able to confine the fire to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings,” he stated.