11 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has brought under control a large fire that tore through the Accra Timber Market near Ayalolo School in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The GNFS received the distress call at 1:17 a.m., with the first team of firefighters arriving at 1:21 a.m.

Within minutes, seven fire engines were deployed from Accra City, Regional Headquarters Substation, Ministries, Circle, National Headquarters, Abelemkpe, and Legon stations.

They were supported by a GNFS water tanker and two additional tankers from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Ablekuma Municipal Assembly.

The fire, which gutted several shops dealing in wooden planks and hardware materials, was confined by 6:26 a.m., under control by 6:37 a.m., and completely extinguished by 11:44 a.m.

Two firefighters sustained injuries during the operation—one from an electric shock and another from burns on the left arm. Both were treated and discharged, and are in stable condition.

The swift intervention helped prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, including the Ayalolo cluster of schools.

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, visited the site to assess the damage and encourage personnel. She was joined by Deputy Director of Operations, ACFO II Osmond Anum, Greater Accra Regional Commander, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, and other senior officers.

The GNFS commended all supporting agencies for their collaboration. Investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.