1 hour ago

Fire Service personnel allegedly attacked security guards at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital in the Bono East Regional capital, injuring some of them during an altercation.

The incident occurred after a misunderstanding arose between five Fire Officers who had arrived at the hospital to visit a female colleague admitted there.

However, they were denied entry by the hospital security because it was 9:pm past visiting hours.

Confirming the incident, W.O. 1 Kwakuru Kingsley David, the Head of Security at the Holy Family Hospital, reported that the Fire Officers, dissatisfied with being denied entry, proceeded to physically assault and injure the security guards.

Additionally, they called for reinforcement, leading to further chaos when another batch of Fire Officers arrived with additional support.

According to W.O. 1 Kwakuru Kingsley David, the Fire Officers forcefully removed their female colleague from the hospital premises, causing pandemonium.

The hospital management has since filed an official complaint with the Ghana Police Service, seeking investigations and appropriate sanctions against the culprits.

A.D.O. 1 Gyan Victor, the Bono East Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, confirmed the incident.

However, he attributed the altercation to the alleged unprofessional conduct of the hospital security guards toward one of the Fire Officers.

A.D.O. 1 Gyan Victor clarified that the presence of additional Fire Service personnel was not intended to instigate violence but to ensure the safety of their colleague, whose security was deemed compromised at the hospital.