Persons undergoing screening in the ongoing Ghana National Fire Service recruitment exercise have expressed disquiet at the process they described as chaotic.

Thousands of applicants have since Monday, October 25, 2021, thronged the National Fire Academy and Training School in a bid to go through the screening and verification process.

There was gridlock in front of the academy stretching beyond its frontage as a result of the number of applicants and their relatives, some of whom trooped to the Academy as early as 3 am on Monday.

Though the situation has been under control, the applicants appealed for a smoother process.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Commander of the Fire Service, ACFO1 Alhaji Nuhu Jibril in a Citi News interview said the situation was not chaotic as reported but challenging.

He told Citi News measures have been put in place to resolve the situation.

The Commander also assured the public that there is no protocol in the recruitment process, adding that only competent applicants will sail through.

This comes on the back of a similar scene recorded during the ongoing Ghana Immigration Service recruitment exercise at the El-Wak and Baba Yara stadia in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

Source: citifmonline