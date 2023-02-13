3 hours ago

The first batch of players of the national U-17 male team - otherwise known as Black Starlets are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 for camping.

The players were selected from a recent scouting exercise that took place across the 10 football regions of the country.

The selected players will undergo training, screening and also play test matches as the top quality ones will be picked-out to form the nucleus of the next Black Starlets.

In all, about one hundred and fifty players will have the opportunity to be observed by the U-17 Technical team led by Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Abdul Karim Zito.

The first batch of players will report on Wednesday, February 15, whiles the second and third batches report on Monday, February 20 and Friday, February, 24, 2023, respectively.

Ghana were denied passage to the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the semi -final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in Cape Coast last year.

The Black Starlets have not played at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U-17 World Cup since 2017.

Find the invited players in the attached document: