4 hours ago

Aggrieved customers of First Fund, an investment scheme formerly managed by the now-defunct First Banc Financial Services, are threatening to hit the streets if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fails to release their locked-up funds within two weeks.

More than 20,000 investors say that six years after the fund manager’s license was revoked, they still cannot access their savings—estimated at over GH¢170 million.

According to the group, SEC has failed to resolve the matter despite appointing three different fund managers to oversee payments. The regulator first handed the fund to TTL, which made no disbursements, before transferring the mandate to OctaneDC, which also failed to pay investors. The current manager, SEM Capital Advisors, is still reconciling accounts before any payments can begin.

Speaking to Citi Business News, group co-convener Johnny Kwabena Nketiah accused the authorities of a lack of transparency and accountability.

“If you take a critical look at the report issued by OctaneDC, it clearly specifies where some of our funds were invested, and yet the board of First Fund cannot account for them. Even more worrying is that a commercial paper investment of about GH¢36 million cannot be traced,” he said.

Mr. Nketiah warned that a demonstration is imminent if SEC fails to act.

“Our customers need their money. Letters we have written to SEC and the Company Board have proven futile. The Board doesn’t care about us. No one knows where the money is, although we understand some are in active accounts. The only language they understand is demonstration. If nothing changes in two weeks, we will protest,” he added.

The investors say they will also petition Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to intervene, while appealing to President John Dramani Mahama and the government to step in.

“There’s no hope in sight. We believe in the new SEC management and the Board chaired by Dr. Adu Anane-Antwi. But we are also calling on the government to bail us out, take over the funds, and help us recover our money,” Mr. Nketiah stressed.