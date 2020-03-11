2 hours ago

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday supported more than 120 women in the Central Region as part of activities marking the International Women's Day (IWD) in Cape Coast.

The gesture, geared towards supporting all women including; women with disabilities was to effectively empower them to be economically viable to cater for themselves and families.

The items donated by the ‘Rebecca Foundation’ in collaboration with Terama and the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI)included; refrigerators, Kettles, pressing iron, gas oven burners, blenders, red oil, soda and some undisclosed amount of money.

The beneficiaries, largely widows, orphans and petty traders were given the items after acquiring various skills training programmes across the Region.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Akufo-Addo, said the gesture formed part of commitment to give unequal attention, while empowering women across the country.

It was also to celebrate all Ghanaian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, as she saluted and acknowledged the contributions of all the amazing women who went “unnoticed”.

She encouraged the women to put the items to good use to ensure that women were lifted out of poverty to improve their livelihoods.

They should not be discouraged by the excruciating challenges of life, but strive on to ensure that they occupied their rightful places in society.

The First Lady, also appealed to the electorate to vote for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party government in the 2020 polls.

She stated that the NPP was working to redeem all manifesto promises to bring economic relief to all Ghanaians.

She expressed optimism in Nana Addo’s ability to fulfill all his promises to Ghanaians and called for support in his bid to turn the fortunes of the country around.

"The NPP will not disappoint Ghanaians, who have trusted it with their mandate. Government will fulfill all its promises, the First Lady assured

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Regional Minister thanked the First Lady for the honour done the Region and called for collective efforts of all to bring more development to the Area.

Source: GNA