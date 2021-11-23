3 hours ago

The first Ghanaian-owned vessel known as the MV Flat Confidence for the oil sector has been unveiled in Takoradi.

Owned by FlatC Marine Offshore Limited, the 71-meter long and 19-meter-wide vessel will provide hold back support during oil export operations at the CALM Buoy and deck cargo supply services to both of Tullow’s FPSOs – Kwame Nkrumah and John Evans Atta Mills.

It will also deliver multiple liquid and dry bulk cargoes from beneath deck without cross-contamination and in a timely fashion, with a fully indigenous Ghanaian crew, well trained and with the requisite capability as well as a safety management system in line with recognized global marine standards.

The vessel, financed by Prudential and Absa banks will also be used to provide support to, and a launch platform for TGL supplied Oil Spill Response equipment, in the event of a spill.

Cynthia Lumour, Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana at the unveiling of the vessel explained that “three years ago, we at Tullow Ghana, embarked on a special initiative to adopt the marine sector and do more to deliberately support the creation of opportunities for local participation in the oil and gas industry.”

The Marine Sector Adoption Initiative according to her, laid the blueprint for enhancing indigenous participation in the oil sector through the provision of technical and contracting support for marine services that delivered 100 percent Ghanaian ownership and operation of Ghanaian-flagged offshore vessels.

She said FlatC Marine Offshore Limited participated and took advantage of Tullow’s Marine Sector Adoption Initiative and procured this vessel. As part of the implementation process to support acquisition of the first Ghanaian owned vessel, Tullow Ghana facilitated a marine suitability study and provided the necessary guidance and technical support to all interested parties.

This, she said, was followed by a competitive tender resulting in a contract award to FlatC Marine Offshore Limited. Since the award, Tullow Ghana has been instrumental in all efforts to ensure the successful acquisition and mobilization of the first wholly Ghanaian-owned and Ghanaian-flagged Vessel.

“I wish to congratulate the management of the FlatC Marine Offshore Limited for blazing the trail as the first Ghanaian company in the marine sector and our gallant Tullow Supply Chain team for making this a success,” she added.

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister of Energy noted that the Flat Confidence vessel is therefore evidence of the invaluable work done by both government and private sector actors to ensure that Ghanaians become critical players in the oil and gas industry.

He said government has been a strong advocate for the participation of local companies in Ghana’s upstream oil and gas industry, as a way of creating economic opportunities and increasing financial value in the oil and gas value chain.

The Flat Confidence vessel is therefore evidence of the invaluable work done by both government and private sector actors to ensure that Ghanaians become critical players in the oil and gas industry.

Egbert Faibille Jnr, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission expressed gratitude to Tullow, and it partners for the confidence reposed in Flat C. He urged indigenous Ghanaian companies not to give up in any project that they are working on in the sector and encourage Flat C to give out contract to local companies.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister commended Tullow Oil for taking a leading role in building local capacities for participation in the oil and gas sector. “I particularly envisage a win-win situation here, having in mind the mutual benefits that usually accrue from such alliances. While Flat C Marine Offshore Limited gets to build its profile for future endeavours, Tullow Oil on the other hand will have easy access to transport thereby enhancing activities along its value chain,” he added.

Capt. Francis Boakye, Flat Confidence Vessel Owner expressed gratituded to Tullow and it partners for the opportunity. “It has taken us 13 years to get to this level with other two partners.”

Source: TheBFTonline