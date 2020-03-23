1 hour ago

Days after the first photos and video of Despite Media General Manager, Kennedy Osei hit online after their plush wedding and honeymoon in Dubai, that of his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei Asante, has also made its way online.

Tracy, in the photo zionfelix.net, has sighted was seen flaunting her natural beauty, without the usual make-up on her face.

Another thing that cannot also be missed once anybody takes a look at the photo is her simple but very nice hairstyle and the complementary broad smiled she shared to tell her followers that she is certainly having great fun with her hubby, despite all the fear because of the deadly coronavirus.