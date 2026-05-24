First Wave of Ghanaians Fleeing South Africa Xenophobia to Land in Accra on Wednesday

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 24, 2026

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has announced that the first group of Ghanaian nationals being brought home amid escalating xenophobic violence in South Africa is set to touch down in Accra on Wednesday, May 27.

Quashie made the disclosure in an interview with DW Africa on Sunday, May 24, as anxiety continues to mount over the welfare of foreign nationals in parts of South Africa following a fresh wave of xenophobic incidents.

He said Ghanaian and South African authorities are currently conducting screening and verification exercises to confirm who will be included in the maiden evacuation flight, with officials working intensively to complete the process ahead of departure.

“We are screening them, and once we are done, we will let them know the number of people who will be going to Ghana. We are expecting to have between 200 and 300 people here today, and Home Affairs will set up at 10 am today for them to be able to leave on Wednesday at 6am to Ghana,” he stated.

Quashie made clear that the effort would extend well beyond a single flight, saying further trips have already been arranged to bring back additional Ghanaians who feel unsafe and wish to return home.

The first aircraft can accommodate around 300 passengers, with two subsequent flights planned to follow within days to ensure no registered evacuee is left behind.

“The first group has an aircraft that will take 300, and after some few days, we will take another 300, and then there will be a third flight with another 300 to ensure that we get everyone home,” he said.

The evacuation had originally been scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 21, but was pushed back after the number of Ghanaians registering to return home far exceeded initial projections.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    A woman in a yellow striped blouse and dark cardigan speaks to a small group inside a room, with a man wearing a cap seated to her right and others standing in the background.
    news
    “We no longer feel safe” — Ghanaians in South Africa plead for urgent evacuation
    Judge's wooden gavel with a gold band resting on a round sound block.
    crime
    Court remands labourer over alleged robbery of financial consultant
    Portrait of a woman with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a white top and suspenders, looking directly at the camera.
    Entertainment
    Late Beverly Afaglo’s manager confirms her cause of death
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31