First Wave of Ghanaians Fleeing South Africa Xenophobia to Land in Accra on Wednesday

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has announced that the first group of Ghanaian nationals being brought home amid escalating xenophobic violence in South Africa is set to touch down in Accra on Wednesday, May 27.

Quashie made the disclosure in an interview with DW Africa on Sunday, May 24, as anxiety continues to mount over the welfare of foreign nationals in parts of South Africa following a fresh wave of xenophobic incidents.

He said Ghanaian and South African authorities are currently conducting screening and verification exercises to confirm who will be included in the maiden evacuation flight, with officials working intensively to complete the process ahead of departure.

“We are screening them, and once we are done, we will let them know the number of people who will be going to Ghana. We are expecting to have between 200 and 300 people here today, and Home Affairs will set up at 10 am today for them to be able to leave on Wednesday at 6am to Ghana,” he stated.

Quashie made clear that the effort would extend well beyond a single flight, saying further trips have already been arranged to bring back additional Ghanaians who feel unsafe and wish to return home.

The first aircraft can accommodate around 300 passengers, with two subsequent flights planned to follow within days to ensure no registered evacuee is left behind.

“The first group has an aircraft that will take 300, and after some few days, we will take another 300, and then there will be a third flight with another 300 to ensure that we get everyone home,” he said.

The evacuation had originally been scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 21, but was pushed back after the number of Ghanaians registering to return home far exceeded initial projections.