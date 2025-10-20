1 hour ago

Fisherfolk in several coastal communities within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region are currently experiencing a bumper harvest of fish, thanks to what has been described as favourable weather and sea conditions in recent months.

Communities benefiting from the abundance include Tetekope, Abutiakope, Vodza, Kedzi, and others along the coast. The bumper harvest has brought excitement and relief to fishers, who are recording large catches of species such as tilapia and anchovies.

However, despite the impressive yields, the lack of a ready market has become a major concern.

Fisherman Mr. Simon Tettevi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that while the rainy season had created ideal conditions for fishing, many fisherfolk were finding it difficult to sell their catch.

“We are really harvesting a lot, but despite the abundance of fish, we don’t have a ready market to sell,” he said.

He explained that many fishers are being forced to sell their produce on credit or at reduced prices, which could lead to significant income losses and negatively affect the local economy.

According to him, the increased supply of fish in local markets has caused prices to drop, a situation that benefits consumers but hurts the livelihoods of those who depend on fishing for survival.

“Previously, we sold our catches in Agbozume, Aflao, Sogakope, and Akatsi. But now, almost every coastal community is experiencing a bumper harvest, and the markets are flooded with fish,” he noted.

He appealed to the government and relevant authorities to intervene with measures that would help expand market access and stabilise prices.

Fishmonger Madam Mawulorm Woashie also called on stakeholders to provide sustainable support to the fishing sector through collaborative efforts aimed at protecting the marine ecosystem and ensuring the long-term viability of the industry.

“We are happy about the bumper harvest, but we are also worried about the future. We need proper storage facilities, modern processing methods, and alternative solutions to prevent spoilage,” she said.

Madam Woashie urged the public to support local fishers by buying locally caught fish, which she said would help sustain livelihoods, boost the local economy, and promote food security in the coastal communities.

She further expressed concern about the impact of climate change and illegal fishing practices on fish stocks and called on authorities to intensify efforts to address these threats.

The Keta Municipal Assembly and other local authorities, according to GNA sources, have previously pledged to support the fishing communities with improved infrastructure and equipment to strengthen the industry and address existing challenges.

The fisherfolk, meanwhile, are appealing to hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, and individuals to patronise their produce to help sustain the fishing industry and protect the marine ecosystem for future generations.