5 hours ago

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development says it is considering extending the closed season period by a month.

According to the ministry, the one-month additional closed season period will be implemented during the minor upwelling season, which is between the months of December and February.

Speaking at a press conference, sector minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson indicated that stakeholders in the fisheries industry will be engaged extensively before the implementation.

“The Ministry has decided on scientific grounds to extend the closed season by one month. The final decision, however, will be made in consultation with fisheries stakeholders.”

Madam Hawa Koomson further noted that the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) has intensified its operations after the 2021 closed season period to ensure that the gains made during the exercise do not go waste by the continuous practise of illegal fishing.

“Seven generators and light fishing equipment were seized from artisanal fishermen at Ada, and 25 generators and light fishing equipment were seized from artisanal fishermen at Sekondi. FEU has intensified their operations after the closed season to ensure that the gains from the closed season are not eroded by illegal fishing activities.”

Every year, the government announces a closed season for marine fishing.

The policy, which commenced in 2019, is in accordance with sections 76(3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625).

It forms part of the government’s strategies agreed with stakeholders to reduce the excessive pressure and over-exploitation of stocks in the marine subsector, and to help replenish Ghana’s falling marine fish stock.

Source: citifmonline