The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has suspended the licences of four industrial trawlers for committing multiple breaches of Ghana’s fishing regulations.

The announcement was made by the sector Minister, Emelia Arthur, during the Government Accountability Series held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

“We have suspended the licences of four trawlers for repeated violations of fishing regulations,” Madam Arthur disclosed, emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring strict enforcement of fishing laws.

The enforcement action was led by the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU)—a multi-agency task force comprising the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, and community-based enforcement teams.

The Minister explained that the FEU continues to carry out routine monitoring operations across Ghana’s key fishing zones to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

She stressed that these enforcement measures are part of broader sector reforms aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices, protecting the livelihoods of artisanal fishers, and preserving the country's marine ecosystems.

Madam Arthur assured stakeholders that the Ministry will continue to prioritize regulatory compliance to safeguard the long-term viability of Ghana’s fisheries sector.