4 hours ago

Fisherfolk across Ghana’s Central Region are intensifying calls on the government and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to urgently reinstate the closed fishing season—a policy they say is vital for restoring dwindling fish stocks and securing their livelihoods.

According to Kojo Mensah, a prominent fisherman and leader from Elmina, over 90% of fishermen in the region back the reintroduction of the policy, which they credit with previous bumper harvests and increased incomes.

In an interview with journalist, Mensah disclosed that the group has already engaged with officials from the Fisheries Ministry, who signaled readiness to reintroduce the seasonal fishing ban.

“Our own experience and research show that the closed season benefits not just the ocean but our pockets as well. It gives the fish time to reproduce. When the season reopens, we catch more, and we earn more.” Mensah said.

He warned that fishermen are prepared to protest if the government fails to honour its promise to restore the policy. “The Ministry gave us their word. Now, we’re demanding action. This policy is not only good for us—it supports the national economy and helps protect Ghana’s marine resources.”

The renewed demand comes amid growing concerns about overfishing, illegal fishing practices, and environmental degradation, which have led to a sharp decline in fish stocks along Ghana’s coast.

The closed season, when implemented in previous years, aimed to allow fish species time to spawn and replenish. It has been widely viewed as a sustainable measure to protect the country’s marine ecosystem and ensure long-term viability for coastal fishing communities.

Fishermen say they are fully prepared to comply with the directive once officially announced and are hopeful that the policy’s return will lead to improved catches and better incomes for their families.