UK-based research and risk analysis firm Fitch Solutions has projected that Ghana’s currency, the cedi, will remain broadly stable for the remainder of 2025. The forecast is based on the country’s strengthened external buffers and a significant rise in international reserves.

As of April 2025, Ghana’s gross international reserves had climbed to nearly $7.9 billion, providing around four months of import cover. This increase is largely attributed to robust export earnings and a surge in global gold prices, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and sustained central bank gold purchases.

In its latest analysis, Fitch Solutions stated:

“Combined with the authorities’ stated preference for a stronger exchange rate, we expect that the Bank of Ghana will keep the currency broadly stable over the remainder of the year, helping to limit imported inflation.”

The cedi ended June 2025 at GH¢10.35 to the US dollar on the interbank market, representing a 0.9% decline from the previous month. However, this followed a strong two-month rally that corrected earlier losses.

Fitch noted that a recent surge in foreign exchange demand—from offshore investors, local corporations, and banks adjusting to new currency-matched Cash Reserve Ratio rules—prompted the Bank of Ghana to increase FX supply by 84.4% month-on-month to $1.7 billion. The central bank also adjusted its FX intervention strategy, shifting from 2-day to 7-day forward sales and tapering the volumes in the final two weeks of the month.

As of July 16, 2025, the Bank of Ghana’s daily interbank update showed the cedi trading at a buying rate of GH¢10.39 and a selling rate of GH¢10.40 to the US dollar. The British pound was trading at GH¢13.98 (buying) and GH¢14.00 (selling), while the euro stood at GH¢12.15 (buying) and GH¢12.16 (selling).