31 minutes ago

Fitch Solutions has raised Ghana’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 4.9%, up from its earlier estimate of 4.2%, citing stronger macroeconomic stability supported by easing inflation and a resilient cedi.

In its September 2025 Monthly Outlook, the UK-based research firm said Ghana’s economy continues to recover steadily despite challenges from fiscal consolidation, high interest rates, and stagnant oil output.

The revised outlook follows a robust first quarter performance, with GDP expanding by 5.3% year-on-year, driven mainly by improved agricultural production.

Fitch projects growth to remain strong at around 5.0% in 2026, supported by declining inflation, anticipated monetary easing, and higher public spending as Ghana’s IMF-supported programme approaches completion.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), growth slowed slightly to 4.5% in July 2025, compared to 8.3% during the same period in 2024. Agriculture led the expansion, recording an impressive 8.0% growth, up sharply from 2.4% in July last year.

Fitch also forecasts inflation to fall to 8.0% by end-2025, down from 11.5% in August, marking the lowest level in four years. The report noted that the combination of a firmer cedi and lower global energy prices will help lift consumer confidence and stimulate domestic demand.

The new projection is slightly above the IMF’s 4.0% and the government’s 4.4% growth targets, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory. Fitch attributed the improved outlook to enhanced price stability, robust agricultural performance, and credible fiscal management.

However, the firm cautioned that sustaining the positive momentum will require continued fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and exchange rate stability to consolidate the gains achieved so far.