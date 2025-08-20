3 hours ago

Fitch Ratings has projected that six banks operating in Ghana are unlikely to meet capital requirements through internal capital generation alone.

According to the ratings agency, these banks may need to seek fresh capital injections, merge with stronger institutions, or secure extended regulatory forbearance to allow more time to build up retained earnings.

Fitch noted that two of the undercapitalised banks are state-owned and have already received government support. “We expect them to receive further capital support to achieve capital compliance, although this may not materialise before end-2025,” the agency said.

The Bank of Ghana first disclosed the sector’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR), excluding the effect of regulatory forbearance, at 8.7% in February 2024. By the end of the first half of 2025, the figure had risen to 18.2%.

This improvement suggests that the majority of banks will remain comfortably compliant when the final 25% of losses from cedi-denominated government bonds is phased into regulatory capital requirements at the end of 2025.