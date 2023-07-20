5 hours ago

Five suspects have been picked up by the Northern Regional police at Zakpalsi in the Mion district in connection with the lynching of two people over witchcraft accusations.

Some youth at Zakpalsi allegedly lynched the man and woman earlier this week.

They later abandoned the community for fear of being arrested, but the police kept monitoring.

On Wednesday night the 18th of July 2023, police invaded the community and arrested five suspects.

They are currently with the Regional Police Command.

About twelve suspects were identified by the family of the victims and the police arrested five of them while the remaining seven are on the run.

Source: citifmonline