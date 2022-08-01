2 hours ago

Police have arrested five people in connection with the attack on the Bono East National Democratic Congress party office at Techiman on July 28.

The five were identified as Kojo Agyei alias Kojo Cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana aka Oboot, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah and Alhaji Nuhu.

“During the attacks, one person sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman Government Hospital,” police noted in a statement.

The sliding windows of the party office and a vehicle which was parked at the office were also vandalised.

All the suspects will be put before court later today.

“We wish to take the opportunity to urge individuals and groups to choose dialogue rather than violence to resolve their differences, since the Police will not hesitate to apply the law,” police concluded.

Sourcecitifmonline